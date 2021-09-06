Roblox Co.’s (NYSE:RBLX) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 6th

Roblox’s (NYSE:RBLX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. Roblox had issued 198,917,280 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $8,951,277,600 based on an initial share price of $45.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE RBLX opened at $82.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,302 shares of company stock worth $53,073,956 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

