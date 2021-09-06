Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROOT. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

TSE:ROOT traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,455. Roots has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$4.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

