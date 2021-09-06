Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €65.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.90 ($50.47).

BOSS traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Monday, reaching €48.60 ($57.18). The stock had a trading volume of 182,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,278.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.38. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

