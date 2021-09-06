Royal Bank of Canada Has $30,000 Position in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) by 460.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elys Game Technology were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 853,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ELYS opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 5.16.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Elys Game Technology Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

