Royal Bank of Canada Has $31,000 Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 211.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after acquiring an additional 140,967 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $8,218,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYOV. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,462.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 302,955 shares of company stock worth $6,779,267 and sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.