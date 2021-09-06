Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 2,330.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ayro were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 423.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 152,749 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter worth about $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter worth about $2,071,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ayro by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYRO opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.96. Ayro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 835.12%.

In other Ayro news, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 37,603 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $190,647.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,126.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,223 shares of company stock worth $1,388,244 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

