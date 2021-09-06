Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $874,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

