Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,000 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 177.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Five Point were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Five Point by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Five Point by 39.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Five Point by 13.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 518,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,188 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Five Point by 47.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Shares of FPH stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.