Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 170.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 22.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 757.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,403. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $21.27 on Monday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $895.96 million and a PE ratio of -7.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

