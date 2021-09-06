Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$106.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of DSG opened at C$101.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.82. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$67.16 and a twelve month high of C$102.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total transaction of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,493,202.19. Insiders sold a total of 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762 over the last 90 days.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

