Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 862 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,979 shares of company stock worth $14,958,643.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

