RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Acquires $449,988.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $124.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. Equities research analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

RMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

