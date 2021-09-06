Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,510 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 22,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,891. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

TTEK stock opened at $151.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

