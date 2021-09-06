Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 696,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,600,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 683,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after buying an additional 220,733 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Ingevity stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

