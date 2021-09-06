Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,115,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,615 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of B2Gold worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in B2Gold by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

BTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

