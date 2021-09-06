Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,695 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 75,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $58.87 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

