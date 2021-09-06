Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,415 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $97.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $285,921.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,175. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

