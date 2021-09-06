Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,269 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $197.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

