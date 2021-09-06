Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 863.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,178,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,700.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $122.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

