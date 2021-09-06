Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.22% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBMK. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $577,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

