Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 869,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,465,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of IBM opened at $139.58 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

