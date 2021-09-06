Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $385.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

