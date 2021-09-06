Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after buying an additional 88,435 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,031,000 after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $78.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

