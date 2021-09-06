Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

