Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) PT Raised to $41.50

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.42.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.23 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

