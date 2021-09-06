Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 4.3% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 681.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,712 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $14.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $353.36. 2,904,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $135.28 and a 52-week high of $353.89.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.