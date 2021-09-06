Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report sales of $85.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.70 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $80.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $338.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $343.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $366.33 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $389.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

SBCF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SBCF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. 3,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,058. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 513,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

