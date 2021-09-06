SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

SCWX stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $3,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $658,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SecureWorks by 17.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SecureWorks by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

