Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 40,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $105.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

