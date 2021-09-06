Sei Investments Co. Buys 9,244 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $16,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 373,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 307,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,752 shares of company stock worth $27,398,881. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

