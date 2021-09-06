Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Trimble worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 87.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Trimble by 9.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after buying an additional 336,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble stock opened at $94.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.