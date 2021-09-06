Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $15,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $301.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.49. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.