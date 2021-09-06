Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,096 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of FTI Consulting worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $1,234,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCN. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $139.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average is $137.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

