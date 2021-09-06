Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Oppenheimer

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.