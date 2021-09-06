Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $604.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

