Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 582 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 582 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.55.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $463.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

