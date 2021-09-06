Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $216,480.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SLAB opened at $156.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.68. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 156.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

