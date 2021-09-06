SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

