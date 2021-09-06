Somerville Kurt F Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 2.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after buying an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,924,000 after purchasing an additional 153,982 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

