Somerville Kurt F Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Somerville Kurt F cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in The Hershey by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.99. The company had a trading volume of 462,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

