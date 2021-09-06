Somerville Kurt F Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 60,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,630,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

