Somerville Kurt F Invests $285,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Somerville Kurt F purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 487 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $666.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,154. The stock has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $624.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.85.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

