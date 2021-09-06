Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells $344,966.60 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $344,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spark Networks stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

