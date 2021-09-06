Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.44.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.66.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

