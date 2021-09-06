SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is AMS Capital Ltda’s 8th Largest Position

AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,015 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $24,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 649.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.19. 5,092,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,877. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.