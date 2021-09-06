Spinnaker Trust Acquires 719 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The stock has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

