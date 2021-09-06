Spinnaker Trust Has $42.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,008 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $42,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,715,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.72. 633,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,612. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

