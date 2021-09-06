Spinnaker Trust Purchases 778 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $112.67. 2,515,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

