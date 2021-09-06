Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,856 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,354. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day moving average of $184.63.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

