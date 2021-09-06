SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,276 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.32% of SS&C Technologies worth $58,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,101,000 after buying an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.00. 957,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.